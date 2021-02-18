>
Gatx Corp (GATX) Chairman, President and CEO Brian A Kenney Sold $8.9 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: GATX -0.13%

Chairman, President and CEO of Gatx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian A Kenney (insider trades) sold 92,033 shares of GATX on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $96.61 a share. The total sale was $8.9 million.

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. The company operates business through four segments offering railcar leasing and maintenance, asset-related financial, and management services. GATX Corp has a market cap of $3.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.310000 with a P/E ratio of 22.56 and P/S ratio of 2.81. The dividend yield of GATX Corp stocks is 2.00%. GATX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated GATX Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GATX Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Brian A Kenney sold 92,033 shares of GATX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $96.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer James M. Conniff sold 8,500 shares of GATX stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $95.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.
  • Sr. VP & Chief Comm. Off. Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of GATX stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $95.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.
  • EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy Deborah A Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $90.89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.
  • SVP & Chief Op. Off. Rail NA Paul F Titterton sold 9,834 shares of GATX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $91.14. The price of the stock has increased by 5.67% since.
  • SVP, Chief Tax Officer Jeffery R. Young sold 201 shares of GATX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $91.65. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

