Magnite Inc (MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sold $1.7 million of Shares

COO of Magnite Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Katie Seitz Evans (insider trades) sold 30,138 shares of MGNI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $56.13 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. Magnite Inc has a market cap of $6.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.900000 with and P/S ratio of 21.47. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Magnite Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $60.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $59.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.95% since.

COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.

General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MGNI, click here