KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. KAR Auction Services Inc is a used car dealer with operations in US and Canada. The firm offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions. Its services include financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. KAR Auction Services Inc has a market cap of $1.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.800000 with a P/E ratio of 113.85 and P/S ratio of 0.84. The dividend yield of KAR Auction Services Inc stocks is 1.28%. KAR Auction Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.90% over the past ten years.

For the last quarter KAR Auction Services Inc reported a revenue of $593.6 million, compared with the revenue of $701.9 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2.2 billion, a decrease of 21.4% from the previous year. For the last five years KAR Auction Services Inc had an average revenue decline of 3.7% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 16 cents for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $2.42 in the previous year. The KAR Auction Services Inc had an operating margin of 7.6%, compared with the operating margin of 11.29% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of KAR Auction Services Inc is 14.67%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, KAR Auction Services Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $752.1 million, compared with $507.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.2 billion, compared with $2.2 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 1.3, which is not a favorable level. KAR Auction Services Inc has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $14.800000, KAR Auction Services Inc is traded at 10.9% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $13.35. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.84, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.72. The stock lost 32.36% during the past 12 months.

