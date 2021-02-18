>
Sunrun Inc (RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sold $3.4 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: RUN -9.58%

CEO of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynn Michelle Jurich (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of RUN on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $83.97 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $13.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.090000 with a P/E ratio of 1677.26 and P/S ratio of 9.89. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Sunrun Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of RUN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of RUN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $78.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RUN, click here

.

