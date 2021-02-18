Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CFO of Ringcentral Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitesh Dhruv (insider trades) sold 6,852 shares of RNG on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $420.13 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $37.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $423.620000 with and P/S ratio of 32.24. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RNG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $420.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RNG stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $398.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.3% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RNG stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $380.84. The price of the stock has increased by 11.23% since.

