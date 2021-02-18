Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sold $676,320 of Shares

CEO of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean Jacques Bienaime (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of BMRN on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $84.54 a share. The total sale was $676,320.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc is on rare-disease therapies. It develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $15.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.270000 with a P/E ratio of 19.04 and P/S ratio of 8.32. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $84.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.5% since.

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 16,667 shares of BMRN stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $82.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BMRN stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $85.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 7,500 shares of BMRN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $87.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BMRN, click here