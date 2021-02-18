Updated: International Land Alliance Announces Sales and Marketing Collaboration with Baja 123 Real Estate

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today a sales and marketing collaboration with Baja 123 Real Estate ( www.baja123.com ) for its Plaza Bajamar development.



Founded in 2005, Baja 123 is a high-tech real estate company based in Rosarito Beach, Baja California and the first office in Northern Baja California under the eXp Mexico banner. Grupo eXp Realtors Mexico is affiliated with eXp Realty, LLC, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world. eXp announced its expansion into Mexico in December 2020. In addition to its U.S. and Mexico presence, eXp Realty operates in seven other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, India, Portugal, South Africa and the United Kingdom, with more than 43,000 agents across the globe.

Roberto Valdes, ILA’s President and CEO, commented: “We are extremely pleased to be working with Baja 123 and eXp Mexico. eXp Realty one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America. We are launching new videos for Plaza Bajamar and will be uploading to our web site by the end of this week. With the upcoming launch of our new website, working with other companies with cutting-edge technology in the real estate space is crucial to our long-term growth.”

About Plaza Bajamar

The Plaza Bajamar community is located within the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The Plaza Bajamar Phase I features 22 “Merlot” homes. The 1,150 square-foot home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space. Pricing for this floorplan starts at $189,000 with a variety of financing options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/ and download project map at: MAP . Current status of construction can be viewed at: CONSTRUCTION STATUS

To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

