STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") announces its enrolment into VISA Technology Partner program with its Digital Cash solutions. As a VISA technology partner, Crunchfish will get access to VISA specifications and toolkits enabling potential integration with the VISA digital payment rail.

Crunchfish's patent pending Digital Cash solutions are built on a two-tier offline vs. online settlement architecture. As a VISA Technology Partner, Crunchfish will get access to VISA specifications and toolkits enabling Digital Cash development, evaluation and potential integration with the VISA digital payment rail.

"To be invited into VISA Technology Partner program is an important milestone for the company and a testimony of Crunchfish's technology prowess. It suggests that Digital Cash is a promising solution that may become an integral part of digital payments of tomorrow," says Crunchfish's CEO Joachim Samuelsson.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson

CEO Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

[email protected]



Ulf Rogius Svensson

IR & Marketing Manager

+46 733 26 81 05

[email protected]



Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: [email protected]. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/r/crunchfish-enrolled-to-visa-technology-partner-program,c3290126

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3290126/1375480.pdf 210219 - Crunchfish enrolled to VISA Technology Partner program https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/visa-pr-bild,c2879469 VISA PR bild

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunchfish-enrolled-to-visa-technology-partner-program-301231549.html

SOURCE Crunchfish