Crunchfish enrolled to VISA Technology Partner program

February 19, 2021 | About: OSTO:CFISH +6.89%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") announces its enrolment into VISA Technology Partner program with its Digital Cash solutions. As a VISA technology partner, Crunchfish will get access to VISA specifications and toolkits enabling potential integration with the VISA digital payment rail.

Crunchfish's patent pending Digital Cash solutions are built on a two-tier offline vs. online settlement architecture. As a VISA Technology Partner, Crunchfish will get access to VISA specifications and toolkits enabling Digital Cash development, evaluation and potential integration with the VISA digital payment rail.

"To be invited into VISA Technology Partner program is an important milestone for the company and a testimony of Crunchfish's technology prowess. It suggests that Digital Cash is a promising solution that may become an integral part of digital payments of tomorrow," says Crunchfish's CEO Joachim Samuelsson.

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson
CEO Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
[email protected]

Ulf Rogius Svensson
IR & Marketing Manager
+46 733 26 81 05
[email protected]

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: [email protected]. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

