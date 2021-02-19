Acorda Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief, Business Operations

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that David Lawrence, Chief, Business Operations and its principal accounting and financial officer, is resigning from the Company effective mid-March, 2021. Mr. Lawrence will take a leadership position at an early-stage biotechnology company.

“Dave has been an important part of Acorda’s leadership team over the past 22 years and we are grateful for the many contributions he has made to the Company,” said Ron Cohen, Acorda’s President and CEO. “While we will miss him, we support his interest in exploring a new phase of his career, and wish him well in his next opportunity.”

“I am proud to have been part of helping Acorda grow from a small, private company to a public, commercial company that has brought important new therapies to people living with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis,” said Mr. Lawrence. “Following our recently announced improvements to Acorda’s financial structure, I am leaving the company in an excellent position, and will be cheering it on to continued success.”

Robert Morales, Acorda’s Vice President of Finance and Controller, will assume the roles of interim principal accounting officer and interim principal financial officer.

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders.

