Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 19, 2021 | About: FULC +0.64%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Virtual SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Presentation on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
    Prerecorded Fireside Chat Available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Phase 3 for the treatment of COVID-19. Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Contact:
Christi Waarich
Director, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
617-651-8664
[email protected]


