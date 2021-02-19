>
Gemini Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:GMTX -1.16%


Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders, today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25 at 1:00 PM ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page on the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.



About Gemini Therapeutics



Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini’s lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein (CFH), and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant. The company has generated a rich pipeline including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.



For more information, visit [url="]www.geminitherapeutics.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005014/en/


