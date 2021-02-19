Clene Nanomedicine to Present Updated Interim Data from Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Programs at ACTRIMS Forum 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. ( CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present updated interim data from its REPAIR-MS study and updated blinded interim data from its VISIONARY-MS study in poster presentations at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis’ ACTRIMS Forum 2021 (“ACTRIMS”) taking place virtually from February 25-27, 2021.



Details on the posters are shown below.

Title : Effects of Nanocatalysis on CNS Bioenergetic Markers in Patients Treated with CNM-Au8: Interim Results from a Phase 2 31Phosphorous Magnetic Resonance Imaging Study in Relapsing MS

Presenter : Robert Glanzman, MD, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Clene

Title : Update to a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Catalytic Gold Nanocrystals, CNM-Au8, for the Treatment of Chronic Optic Neuropathy

Presenter : Robert Glanzman, MD, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Clene

The posters will be available on demand via the conference portal beginning at 7:30 AM ET on February 25, 2021. Following their presentation at the conference, the posters will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene website.

About VISIONARY-MS

VISIONARY-MS is Phase 2, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CNM-Au8 as a remyelinating and neuro-reparative treatment in stable relapsing MS patients with chronic visual impairment. The primary endpoint is improvement in low contrast letter acuity from baseline to Week-24. Key secondary endpoints include improvements from baseline to Week-24 in the remaining modified-Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite subscales (symbol digit modalities test, 9-hole peg test, and timed 25-foot walk). Participants drink a 2 oz. (60 ml) dose of the nanocrystal suspension (or placebo) daily each morning. For more information see ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03536559.

About REPAIR-MS

REPAIR-MS is a Phase 2, single-center, open-label, sequential group study examining the brain metabolic effects, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of CNM-Au8 in patients who have been diagnosed with MS within 15 years of screening. Investigators and participants are blinded to dose, which can consist of a 15 or 30 mg orally delivered dose of the nanocrystal suspension daily each morning for at least 12 weeks. Participants undergo 31P-MRS brain imaging scans to semi-quantitatively compare bioenergetic brain metabolites prior to and after CNM-Au8 administration. The objective of this study is to demonstrate target engagement for CNM-Au8 on CNS biomarkers related to bioenergetics and neuronal metabolism in patients with MS. The study is taking place at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center with a team of internationally recognized experts in brain imaging and treatment of disorders of the CNS. For more information see ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03993171.

About CNM-Au8

CNM-Au8 is a concentrated, aqueous suspension of clean-surfaced faceted gold nanocrystals that act catalytically to support important intracellular biological reactions. CNM-Au8 consists solely of pure gold nanoparticles, composed of clean-surfaced, faceted, geometrical crystals held in stable aqueous suspension in pharmaceutical grade water. CNM-Au8 has demonstrated safety in Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers and has shown both remyelination and neuroprotective effects in multiple preclinical (animal) models. Preclinical data, both published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at scientific congresses, demonstrate that treatment of neuronal cultures with CNM-Au8 improves survival of neurons, protects neurite networks, decreases intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species and improves mitochondrial capacity in response to cellular stresses induced by multiple disease-relevant neurotoxins. Oral treatment with CNM-Au8 improved functional behaviors in rodent models of ALS, MS and Parkinson’s disease versus vehicle (placebo). CNM-Au8 is currently being tested in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of chronic optic neuropathy in patients with stable relapsing MS, in addition to Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies for disease progression in patients with ALS.

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

