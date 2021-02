Spectrum Brands Announces Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc. (“Spectrum Brands”), has commenced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The terms of the proposed offering are subject to market conditions.The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Spectrum Brands’ direct parent company, SB/RH Holdings, LLC, as well as by certain existing and future domestic subsidiaries.Spectrum Brands intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with borrowings under a new $350 million senior secured first lien term loan facility and cash on hand, to fund the consideration to be paid in connection with Spectrum Brands' previously announced tender offers and consent solicitation, plus all related fees and expenses.This press release is for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the notes which are the subject of the tender offers, is neither an offer to sell nor solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

