Ares Management Corporation to Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:ARES +0.06%


Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:ARES) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, and its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael McFerran, are scheduled to present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.aresmgmt.com[/url]. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.



About Ares Management Corporation



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2020, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $197 billion of assets under management with more than 1,450 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit [url="]www.aresmgmt.com[/url].



Forward-Looking Statements



Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or Ares' future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005044/en/


