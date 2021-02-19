>
Metacrine to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 19, 2021 | About: MTCR +1.74%

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. ( MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, president and chief executive officer of Metacrine, will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.metacrine.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc. ( MTCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a differentiated pipeline of therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a differentiated and improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being advanced into a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH.

Contact:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
910.777.3049
[email protected]

