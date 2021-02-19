>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) Conference

February 19, 2021 | About: DBTX -0.11%

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics ( DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that it will present findings from its drug discovery and development programs at the 44th Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), which will be held virtually February 20–24, 2021.

The Decibel team will have a total of eight podium and poster presentations during this year’s meeting. Several presentations will focus on DB-OTO, Decibel’s investigational gene therapy being developed to restore hearing in children with a deficiency in the otoferlin gene, and DB-ATO, a regenerative gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy, or BVP, by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule.

Podium Presentations

Podium 18.3 | Promoter Control Optimizes AAV-ATOH1 Gene Therapy for Vestibular Hair Cell Regeneration
Presenter: Tian Yang, Ph.D.
Session Title: Regeneration of Hair Cells & Synapses
Date & Time: Monday, February 22, 3:30–3:45 p.m. ET

Podium 25.2 | Development of an AAV-Based Gene Therapy for Children with Congenital Hearing Loss Due to Otoferlin Deficiency (DB-OTO)
Presenter: Adam Palermo, Ph.D.
Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics
Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 3:15–3:30 p.m. ET

Podium 25.3 | Mechanisms of Promoter-Driven AAV Toxicity in the Ear
Presenter: Gabriela Pregernig, Ph.D.
Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics
Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 3:30–3:45 p.m. ET

Podium 25.4 | Safely Delivering Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors to the Ear for Therapeutics
Presenter: Peter Weber, MBA, M.D.
Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics
Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 3:45–4:00 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations

SU97 | Leveraging single cell genomics with tissue culture to identify and screen targets for vestibular regeneration

M117 | Gentamicin-Induced Models of Vestibular Dysfunction in Mice for Evaluating Therapeutic Potential of Vestibular Hair Cell Regeneration

T96 | Transcriptional comparison of AAV-Atoh1 and AAV-Atoh1/Pou4f3/Gfi1 regenerated hair cells in the neonatal mouse cochlea

W78 | Inner Ear Tropism of Natural and Engineered AAV Serotypes in Non-Human Primate Enables Therapeutic Targeting of a Diverse Set of Cochlear Cell Types

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
212-362-1200

Media Contact:
Matthew Corcoran
Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]
617-866-7350

ti?nf=ODE1NjAzMCMzOTg0OTg5IzIyMDU3NTM=
23d2a772-f3ce-48b3-8e93-c263c2a2d10d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)