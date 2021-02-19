NxGen Brands, Inc. Integrates BTC & Cryptocurrency for Cannabis Delivery

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company"), is updating all parties interested that we have successfully included cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence integration as part of our core secure delivery as the request for payment alternatives and security design. This service is to complement our SAAS licensing model for dispensaries across the country. The design will ensure that our customers will achieve a high level of compliance, validation, and security which is being achieved for state and federal oversight.

Blockchain is a validation technology which is efficient in confirming or registering a transaction or event in a manner which cannot be modified. Our main goal is to ensure secure transfers of custody. When the dispensary sends the order via the secure network, it starts with a secure identifier assigned to the transaction, it gets registered into the blockchain, afterwards anything that happens automatically gets added and the event get registered.

Artificial Intelligence is being incorporated, with the understanding that it will enhance the capabilities of the delivery network and software design, allowing us to keep pace not only with the cannabis industry, but be able to migrate to other revenue generating models of delivery and supply chain management integration. This allows for a higher performing application output and will assist in streamlining the real-time operations that this adds to the design.

Integration of AI, machine learning technology, cryptocurrency, blockchain will allow the Company to increase the scale, efficiency, and safety of all the components of the network design. "I am proud to see the how the final version of the delivery application will allow not only compliance at all levels, but will also assist in transport analysis, real time efficient routes for drivers and suppliers. Being able to forecast arrivals and deliveries from within the network will be invaluable as operations streamline themselves" said Angel Burgos, CEO of NxGen Brands Inc. The Company feels that the continued updating of the design to meet and exceed existing market stipulations are key in establishing a standard of security and excellence.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. owns a wholly owned subsidiary NxGen Brands LLC dba: LeafyWell. Our websites can be viewed at www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the e-commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact [email protected].

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

About Bengala Technologies:

Bengala Technologies LLC achieved excellence in the field of blockchain consulting and development by creating and deploying custom decentralized blockchain and supply apps including Supply Chain, Blockchain and Smart Contract Development applications.

For more information on Bengala Technologies LLC go to: https://bengalatech.io

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure

