Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:IONS +0.83%

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021;
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021; and
  • J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Napa Valley Forum on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The above listed dates are subject to change. Details on presentation times or changes to presentation dates can be found on the Company's website. Please check www.ionispharma.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replays will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301231383.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


