Encompass Health Corp. named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:EHC +0.62%

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it has been named to Fortune World's Most Admired Companies for 2021. Encompass Health, a leader in integrated healthcare services and the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, was listed in the Health Care: Medical Facilities category.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

"We are extremely honored to be named one of this year's World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. This is a true reflection of the preeminent care our employees provide to more than 400,000 patients annually through our rehabilitation hospitals and home care services," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "We are grateful to all who put their trust in our Company and will continue to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve throughout the country."

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on the corporate reputation survey. The initial list of candidates includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The listing is further narrowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries.

To determine the best-regarded companies in the 52 industries, Korn Ferry surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Companies with a score in the top half of each industry are named among the World's Most Admired Companies.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Encompass Health contacts:
Media: Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
[email protected]

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-corp-named-one-of-the-worlds-most-admired-companies-by-fortune-301231521.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


