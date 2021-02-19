Natural Grocersâ„¢ Honors Its good4u Crew And Its Fellow Grocery Industry Colleagues For "Supermarket Employee Day" On February 22

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers is not only joining grocery retailers around the country in celebration of the Food Industry Association's newly declared "Supermarket Employee Day" on February 22, 2021, it has been celebrating Crew throughout the entire month of February, with its 3rd annual Crew Appreciation Month. Natural Grocers' commitment to its good4u℠ Crew, one of its founding principles, has been a guiding light for the company since 1955. The company is proud to join the food industry in honoring employees for their service as the backbone of their communities—through this difficult year and beyond.

All February long, the organic and natural grocery retailer has been celebrating Crew Appreciation Month, honoring its store, distribution, and corporate teams for their dedication, hard work, and support of their communities. Throughout the month, Crew have been receiving weekly gratitude gifts from the company including special edition "Rooted in Health" hooded sweatshirts, a gift bag full of high-quality natural and organic food, drinks, and household essentials, organic herb seed packets, choice of their favorite drink and organic produce item, and ladybug tenure pins in appreciation of Crew's milestones with the company.

In recognition of the Crew's extraordinary efforts and commitment to keeping their communities Rooted in Health, Natural Grocers instituted a hero pay and bonus program which began in March 2020 and continues into 2021. Earlier this month, Natural Grocers announced that the incremental cost of these pay enhancements was approximately $14 million as of December 31, 2020, which includes a permanent $1 per hour pay increase for hourly Crew and ongoing periodic discretionary bonuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the backbone of an essential business, Natural Grocers' good4u Crew members show up every day to welcome their communities, ensure shelves are stocked, provide world-class customer service and free Nutrition Education, and offer the best in nutritious foods, health-supportive supplements, household essentials, and body care products. The Crew is not only integral in helping communities keep their shelves stocked, but they are critical drivers for Natural Grocers donations to local food banks. In 2020, the good4u Crew helped raise over $750,000 for local food banks in the markets it serves, helping those dealing with food insecurities gain access to nutritious groceries.

"Throughout a year that has been like no other we've ever experienced, grocery retailers and millions of their associates have remained a direct lifeline for communities around the country," remarked Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. "Even in the hardest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed strength, resiliency, and compassion every day from our Crew towards their fellow community members. We are proud to join with the food industry in recognizing and celebrating our heroes in aprons and, for now, face masks."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-honors-its-good4u-crew-and-its-fellow-grocery-industry-colleagues-for-supermarket-employee-day-on-february-22-301231404.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.