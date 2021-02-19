>
Absen Improves Meetings and Presentations Further with the New Absenicon 3.0

February 19, 2021 | About: SZSE:300389 +4.01%

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen (SZSE: 300389) improves meetings and presentations further with the new Absenicon 3.0. The new Absenicon 3.0 is an all-in-one conference LED display product for meetings and presentations. This new improved version was designed to be the perfect visual solution for high-end meeting rooms, lecture halls and auditoriums in corporate, government, education and other indoor environments which require a reliable and visually stunning display for effective communication.

Absenicon 3.0

With a 5mm frame and shallow 28.5mm screen depth, the Absenicon 3.0 boasts a slim design and an impressive 94% screen-to-body ratio, which provides superb and virtually seamless large-format images.

With adjustable brightness levels from 0 to 350nits, the Absenicon 3.0 is perfectly adapted to open and bright spaces. Featuring a colour gamut of 110% and a contrast ratio of 5000:1, the Absenicon 3.0 is able to display detailed content with accurate and vivid colours. In addition, the 160° ultra-wide viewing angle enables attendees to benefit from enhanced meeting efficiency and productivity.

Absenicon's all-in-one design integrates a complete control, operation and sound system, thus avoiding the need for any traditional control box and video processor. Its hidden cable design also presents a sleek and clean finish to the whole screen.

Featuring a new smart control system, operating the Absenicon 3.0 is as easy as watching TV. Its remote control allows users to easily turn the screen on and off, switch the digital channels and adjust the screen brightness and the On Screen Display menu settings.

The Absenicon 3.0 supports dual systems including the Android 8.0 and Windows 10 O.S. By scanning a QR code, people can share the content of a computer, smartphone or tablet while taking notes on these devices during a conference. The Absenicon 3.0 is able to share four screens simultaneously and present different creative ideas all at once.

Absenicon can be installed by two engineers in only as little as two hours, with two installation options available (wall mounting and mobile). The Absenicon 3.0 is front serviceable and it takes just a couple of seconds to remove a module with a special tool, making the installation and maintenance quick and convenient.

More information, please contact: [email protected].

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absen-improves-meetings-and-presentations-further-with-the-new-absenicon-3-0--301231594.html

SOURCE Absen.com


