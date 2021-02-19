Timios Announces Expansion of Its Retail Purchasing Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") announces the expansion of Timios Holdings Corp.'s (Timios) retail purchasing services in California with the addition of three new locations.

Timios has signed office leases in three new locations this quarter, Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Ventura. Santa Clarita is the third largest city by population in Los Angeles county. It is a fast-growing community with robust housing numbers, housing starts and home upgrade opportunities. Lancaster, located in the Antelope Valley, is another area of continued and sustained growth. Ventura, in Ventura county, is a mature coastal community with a vibrant housing market. Collectively, these three cities have a population of about half a million people. The three new offices are part of Timios' continuing expansion program which has helped fuel its growth in recent years.

"This retail purchasing business expansion is part of Timios' larger strategic growth plan," said Timios CEO Raymond Davison. "With more companies offering the option to work remote, we believe housing activity will continue to be strong; Timios will continue to strengthen is service offerings to address the changing needs of the housing market."

About Timios Holding Corp.

Timios is the Greek word for "honest," and that has guided everything we do since 2008. Our mission is simple: to provide an unparalleled real estate transaction experience for buyers, sellers, and professionals. By empowering our customers through innovation, providing total transparency, and simplifying every step, Timios has revolutionized the process to give our customers the control they deserve.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services that include intelligent and innovative solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

