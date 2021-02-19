VIAVI to Participate at Morgan Stanley's Investor Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate at the Morgan Stanley TMT Investor Conference-Virtual on March 1,2021. Mr. Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer will host a fireside chat at 9:30am to 10:00am PT (12:30pm to 1:00pm ET). A live webcast and replay will be available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

