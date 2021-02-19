Have Your Burgers & Keep Lent, Too, Thanks to Meat-Free Friday Giveaway from Incogmeatoâ„¢ by MorningStar FarmsÂ®

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Lent, meat-free Fridays can be a challenge. Unless you're brave enough to try Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms®. It looks, cooks and tastes just like meat, but it's made from plants, so you can still get the tender, juicy meaty flavors you love and keep Lent, too. The versatile line-up—including burger patties, plant-based ground, chik'n nuggets and more—makes for the perfect swap, so it's easy to enjoy classic dishes like tacos, spaghetti bolognese or even chik'n and waffles while maintaining the Lent tradition of meatless Fridays. And trust us, your taste buds won't even know the difference.

This year, Chef and Influencer Elena Besser is showing everyone how plant-based Incogmeato is a more flexible – and flavorful – way to go meat-free with two easy, delicious recipes: Incogmeato Patty Melt and Incogmeato Stuffed Peppers.

"During Lent, we know people miss their hamburger on Friday night. Now, with Incogmeato, everyone can still enjoy their delicious Friday favorites the plant-based way with Incogmeato burgers, bratwurst, ground and more," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "It's the perfect time to show everyone how easy it is to swap plant-based Incogmeato into your favorite dishes and still enjoy the meaty flavor you love."

Free Samples For A Flavorful Lent

To mark the beginning of the Lenten season, Incogmeato is giving away free samples nationwide to challenge people to give Incogmeato plant-based proteins a try. Whether celebrating meat-free Fridays or simply looking to incorporate more meatless options into your menu, everyone deserves a taste of Incogmeato! What, afraid you might like it?

Visit KFR.com/Incogmeato and sign-up or log in to Kellogg's Family Rewards to enter for a chance to win a coupon redeemable for one pack of Incogmeato plant-based protein.

There will be two chances to enter: Starting the first Friday of Lent ( February 19th - February 25th ) followed by another chance the second week of Lent ( February 26th through March 5th ). No Purchase Necessary. Full rules at KFR.com/Incogmeato.

Find Incogmeato now at retailers nationwide including Weis, Price Chopper, Gelson's, HyVee, Tops and Wegman's and select Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Stater Bros., Ingles and Walmart.

To learn more about Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms, visit Incogmeato.com. You can also follow @IncogmeatoUS on Facebook and Instagram and @Incogmeato on Twitter throughout the Lenten season and share how you're using Incogmeato as a Lent-friendly swap in your favorite dishes.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more.

