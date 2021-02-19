>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Victory Channel Selects Comscore for its National Television Measurement

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR +3.5%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with LightQuest Media, Inc., which is the agency of record for Victory Channel, a national network that is the media outreach of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Under the agreement, LightQuest Media and Victory Channel will now have access to Comscore's granular advanced audience information – contained in Comscore's industry-leading TV Essentials (TVE) solution – to support its mission of serving the leading voices in the Christian media landscape.

"We are committed to providing best-in-class media buying and advertising services to Christian media ministries," said Chris Busch, Founder and CEO, LightQuest Media. "We are excited to harness Comscore's viewer trends so we can continue to deliver smart strategy and excellent performance for our valued client, Victory Channel."

"Comscore is excited to provide advanced TV audience information to LightQuest Media," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Their focus on helping clients connect with a specific and highly-engaged television audience is a great match with Comscore's granular and meaningful insights."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victory-channel-selects-comscore-for-its-national-television-measurement-301231421.html

SOURCE Comscore


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)