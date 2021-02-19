>
MINISO Will Report December Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:MNSO +0.5%

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it plans to release its December quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206-115

Hong Kong, China Toll Free:

800-963-976

Access Code:

5981498

The replay will be accessible through March 4, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code:

10152644

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group Holding Limited

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit http://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
MINISO Group Holding Limited
Email: [email protected]

Jack Wang
ICR, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (212) 537-4056

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniso-will-report-december-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-february-25-2021-301231509.html

SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited


