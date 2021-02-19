Hibbett Sports Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings release before the market opens on March 5, 2021, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2938. A replay of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2021, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21991660.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on March 5, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

About Hibbett Sports, Inc.