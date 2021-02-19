>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Hibbett Sports Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

February 19, 2021 | About: HIBB +2.36%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings release before the market opens on March 5, 2021, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2938. A replay of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2021, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21991660.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on March 5, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

About Hibbett Sports, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,067 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases by visiting www.hibbett.com. Purchases can be made online or by visiting their nearest store. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ti?nf=ODE1NjA1OSMzOTg1MDQ1IzIwMTc0ODM=
f87657bc-cf4b-47b3-a7f3-4e47b16c7ddf
Contact:
Robert Volke - SVP, Chief Financial Officer
Jason Freuchtel - Director, Investor Relations
(205) 380-7121

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)