MFA Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:MFA +4.02%

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of dividends on the Company's outstanding 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock").

In accordance with the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.46875 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

In addition, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, the Board of Directors has declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.40625 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

CONTACT:
[email protected]
212-207-6488
www.mfafinancial.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-first-quarter-dividends-on-series-b-preferred-stock-and-series-c-preferred-stock-301231129.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.


