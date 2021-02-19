Truist COO to speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers, Jr., will speak at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast and the accompanying presentation materials will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With the combined history of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

