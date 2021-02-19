>
DarioHealth to Participate in 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 19, 2021 | About: STU:LS1P -1.79% NAS:DRIO +5.41%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate and host investor meetings at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference that is scheduled to take place from February 24 to 26, 2021.

Dario Health (PRNewsfoto/DarioHealth Corp.)

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:
Suzanne Bedell
VP Marketing
[email protected]
+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala
[email protected]
+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:
Natalie Joslin
[email protected]
+1 301-233-7907

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-participate-in-10th-annual-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-301231638.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.


