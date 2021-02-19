BetMGM and Topgolf Announce Integrated Sports Betting and Entertainment Partnership

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM and Topgolf Entertainment Group announced today a new partnership centered around an integrated sports betting and entertainment experience. The two companies will collaborate on marketing and promotional offers through the BetMGM platform at select Topgolf venues and within WGT by Topgolf, the leading online golf game which has been part of the Topgolf family since 2016.

"We look forward to introducing Topgolf guests to the immersive sports betting experience that only BetMGM can provide," said BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost. "Topgolf is known for offering unique and interactive entertainment options, which our loyal BetMGM users can now access through a variety of exclusive and customized packages."

The partnership will allow Topgolf and BetMGM to engage with consumers on a large scale while reaching new audiences, both digitally and in-person.

JF Prata, Topgolf Media Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM as we continue to energize and grow our entertainment communities. Topgolf has always been committed to providing new and exciting experiences to our guests, and this partnership delivers on that, while providing our longtime fans, as well as those less familiar with Topgolf, an introduction to a complementary experience with BetMGM."

Details of the partnership include BetMGM digital branding throughout Topgolf venues in cities where BetMGM operates, including Topgolf's marquee Las Vegas location at MGM Grand; Indianapolis; Nashville; Detroit; Virginia Beach; and Denver, as well as within the WGT by Topgolf platform. BetMGM will also activate branding and promotional integrations in additional Topgolf locations as its sports betting and gaming platforms become available in new states.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. To learn more, visit topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow @topgolf on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

