Southern Company system attorneys selected for leadership program

February 19, 2021

Leadership Council for Legal Diversity prepares future generations of diverse talent for leadership positions

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Southern Company system attorneys have been selected to participate in two prestigious programs with the Leadership Council for Legal Diversity (LCLD).

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

Ruby Jackson, counsel at Southern Power, and Latoya Brisbane, senior counsel at Georgia Power, will participate in the LCLD Fellows Program. Calida Joy McCampbell, assistant to vice president Quentin Riggins at Alabama Power, and Felicia Long, contracts agent at Southern Nuclear, will participate in the Pathfinders Program.

The year-long Fellows Program is designed to build relationships and leadership skills in experienced high-potential attorneys from diverse backgrounds, while the Pathfinders Program focuses on building these skills in early-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds.

"Ruby, Latoya, Joy and Felicia have shown excellent leadership skills and have demonstrated a commitment to Southern Company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Through these programs, they will have the opportunity to further refine these skills, build relationships and expand their network," said Jim Kerr, Southern Company executive vice president and chief legal officer.

LCLD is a non-profit organization that promotes creating a diverse legal profession and is comprised of more than 350 members, who serve as either general counsel of major corporations or managing partners of law firms. The member organizations participate in programs that prepare diverse talent for leadership positions. Southern Company has been an active participant and sponsor of LCLD for the past six years.

"LCLD is a terrific organization, and I am very supportive of all that they do. I am excited to have more of our talented people participate in their programs," Kerr said.

Once the attorneys complete the program, they will continue their professional development by attending pro bono, networking and continuing legal education events organized by the programs' active alumni.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-system-attorneys-selected-for-leadership-program-301231569.html

SOURCE Southern Company


