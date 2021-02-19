Hapbee Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Bed-Related Form Factor

Application is for Body Support System for Emitting Ultra-Low Radio Frequency Energy

(TSXV: HAPB)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company utilizing groundbreaking magnetic field technology in its Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has filed a provisional patent application for its bed-related form factor with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

The provisional patent application covers a body support system that emits ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) expected to produce predefined sensations (e.g., calm, sleepy, relax, alert, focus). The Company notes that the present technology is directed to systems that support a human body when lying down and is extensible to multiple product form factors such as mattresses, mattress pads/toppers, and mats, that emit ultra-low radio frequency energy and associated configurations and methods. The patent-pending product, currently in the development stage, may be available in various sizes, such as all standard mattress sizes (e.g., twin, double, full, queen, king, California king). In other embodiments, the technology is integrated into a mattress itself.

Hapbee has completed the Industrial Design phase of prototype development for the aforementioned bed-related form factor and has entered the Engineering Design phase of the project. The Company intends to update shareholders on this development project in the coming weeks.

Hapbee Engages Wall Street Reporter for Investor Marketing

Hapbee also announces that it has engaged Octagon Media Corp., an affiliated company of Wall Street Reporter (together, "Octagon"), for a six-month term to deliver a digital media advertising campaign, which includes online conference presentations and news distribution. The aforementioned campaign is intended to increase investor awareness for the Company. As compensation, Octagon will receive a payment of US$125,000 and has been granted stock options exercisable to purchase up to 600,000 common shares at an exercise price of CAD$0.80 per share for a twelve-month period expiring February 17, 2022.

To learn more about Wall Street Reporter, visit www.wallstreetreporter.com.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about the expectations of predefined sensations related to ulRFE; the possible product form factors and associated configurations and methods; the availability of the product's integration into mattresses or mattress toppers, including possible size variations thereof; the intended updates to shareholders on the development of the product and the timing thereof; the engagement of Octagon including the services to be provided, payment terms and intended increase in investor awareness; and Hapbee's business plans are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including, anticipated costs, the ability to achieve its goals, the expected predefined sensations of the product, the various possible form factors of the products and the integration into such form factors, the Company will have updates for shareholders in the coming weeks and will be able to provide such updates, Octagon will produce the services as expected and such services will increase investor awareness.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, the product may not produce the expected predefined sensations or any sensations at all, the product may not be able to be integrated into multiple product form factors as expected or any at all, the patent filing may not be successful, delays in the patent filing process or business goals may result in delays of updates to shareholders, Octagon may not produce any increase in investor awareness, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, changes in legislation and regulations, increase in operating costs, equipment failures, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, litigation, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's prospectus dated October 26, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-announces-filing-of-provisional-patent-application-for-bed-related-form-factor-301231590.html

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.