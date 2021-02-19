>
Articles 

Did You Acquire 3M (MMM) Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of 3M; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:MMM -0.75%

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of 3M Company ("3M") (NYSE: MMM) against certain of its officers and directors.

Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in 2019 against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of 3M from February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019 (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) 3M's vast internal evidence dating back decades confirmed that man-made chemicals or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (2) 3M had a long history of suppressing negative information and damaging data about PFAS; (3) 3M had significant legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS; and (4) as a result, 3M's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term shareholder of 3M continuously holding shares before February 9, 2017, you may have standing to hold 3M harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

[click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-3m-mmm-before-february-9-2017---johnson-fistel-continues-its-investigation-of-3m-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301231689.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


