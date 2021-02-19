>
James Li
James Li
Articles (1476)  | Author's Website |

Top 5 4th-Quarter Sells of Chase Coleman's Tiger Global

Firm makes major reduction in Sunrun holding

February 19, 2021 | About: RUN +2.77% FB -2.95% TWLO -4.02% MDB +3.28% PLAN +1.12%

Tiger Global Management, the firm founded by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), revealed this week that its top five sells during the fourth quarter of 2020 were in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

A former student of Tiger Management leader Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), Coleman seeks value primarily in small-cap stocks and technology companies. Tiger Global also seeks value in early-stage venture, late-stage venture, post-initial public offering and secondary market equities.

2fa4a5dfb4e8a363ea839551fdf86bd0.png

As of the quarter-end, Tiger Global's $39.03 billion equity portfolio contains 97 stocks, with 14 new positions and a turnover ratio of 8%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 38.99%, 33.38% and 15.33% of the equity portfolio.

2faa7d0393aeff0d710748417518d35a.png

Sunrun

Tiger Global sold 21.7 million shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), cutting 72.88% off the stake and 4.71% off the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $61.80 during the fourth quarter.

9e55d0348888349dcd9cdfa44fbeb61c.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based solar company's financial strength 2 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 1.69, a poor Piotroski F-score of 2 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms over 88% of global competitors.

8ee2648b3245807ea315590b6cb7e591.png

Other gurus with holdings in Sunrun include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)'s Coatue Management and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio)'s Moore Capital.

65e16dd727aaf3ea1c027fad1a70304e.png

Facebook

Tiger Global sold 2,423,700 shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), knocking off 27.7% of the position and 1.79% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $274.26 during the fourth quarter.

d01a8dfaacf5b73b524188a2d09015ee.png

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

5fae5a6c02a597debbe98b5286b0c01f.png

Other gurus with holdings in Facebook include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

1264198bd92cbb927e32c96f1912979e.png

Twilio

Tiger Global sold 1,816,799 shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), axing 96.05% of the stake and 1.27% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $313.36 during the fourth quarter.

0b2df61f6162d05862c7cbf8e4cd4a63.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based messaging and communication service company's financial strength 7 out of 10: Twilio has a double-digit Altman Z-score despite cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios outperforming just approximately half of global competitors.

fb87daf081cedc32f964310208bdaebb.png

MongoDB

Tiger Global sold 1,829,300 shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), chopping the position 95.71% and the equity portfolio 1.20%. Shares averaged $279.98 during the fourth quarter.

004992bb04afefc62f8915957b014551.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based database platform provider's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a strong Altman Z-score of 10, debt ratios are underperforming over 90% of global competitors.

5822110413cb906e8559f05118cc0c08.png

Anaplan

Tiger Global sold 5,520,036 shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), slashing the position 81.17% and the equity portfolio 0.97%. Shares averaged $65.04 during the fourth quarter.

4bafd139ddb5975f70868a9f1bb6e690.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based performance management platform provider's financial strength 6 out of 10: The company has a double-digit Altman Z-score despite debt ratios outperforming just over 55% of global competitors.

05fb38b9a25aad27c866cd18b7b6986e.png

Disclosure: No positions.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


