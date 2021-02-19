AVANGRID Statement on Texas Cold Weather Event











[url="]AVANGRID[/url], Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, provided the following statement:The extreme cold weather in Texas has been unprecedented, resulting in outages impacting millions in the state. Despite this challenge, our team has worked safely and relentlessly to operate our Texas wind generation facilities to their maximum potential given the difficult conditions. Through our proactive and prudent risk management, we have met all of our delivery obligations in Texas and produced excess energy, contributing to the solution for Texas and for customers during this critical period. We appreciate the extra efforts by our employees as they worked in these challenging conditions to maximize the output of our wind facilities in the state, to serve our customers and help mitigate weather-related supply constraints.AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit [url="]www.avangrid.com[/url].[url="]www.avangrid.com%2Fwps%2Fportal%2Favangrid%2FInvestors[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005463/en/