ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Huazhu Group Limited Investors with Large Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation â€“ HTHT

February 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Huazhu Group Limited ( HTHT) resulting from allegations that Huazhu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Huazhu securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1949.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 21, 2020, Bonitas Research issued a report on the Company which alleged that Huazhu “lied about the ownership of its hotel portfolio to produce fake financials.” The report also stated that Bonitas’ fieldwork “confirmed that Huazhu secretly supported operating costs of franchisee hotels owned by undisclosed current Huazhu employees & other undisclosed related parties (‘off-book hotels’).” Bonitas further asserted that it “believe[s] that Huazhu concealed operating expenses using undisclosed related party transactions to artificially inflate Huazhu’s reported profits[,]” and that it “calculate[s] that Huazhu’s fake profits manifested as RMB 2 billion (US$ 300 million) of fake PP&E on its CYE’19 balance sheet.”

On this news, Huazhu’s American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.54, or over 3%, to close at $40.48 per ADS on September 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

