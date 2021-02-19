>
Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 34 Cents

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CHE -2.24%


Chemed Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021. This is equal to the dividend paid in December 2020. This represents the 199th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 49 years as a public company.



Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation ([url="]www.chemed.com[/url]) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.



Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

