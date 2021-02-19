>
Sound Community Bank Welcomes Amy Row as Commercial Loan Officer

February 19, 2021 | About: SFBC -0.04%

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank welcomes Amy Row, Commercial Loan Officer.

Row brings 30+ years of banking experience from retail to commercial banking, specifically specializing in commercial real estate and commercial & industrial (C&I). She holds several professional certifications in commercial lending, accounting, regulation, compliance, and structure. Row is a graduate of Washington Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending Development and Credit Analyst Development Programs, as well as a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. Row appreciates the Pacific Northwest and employment with Sound Community Bank. She said, “Sound Community Bank has integrity, is quality conscience and provides clients with the best possible products and services.”

Row is married and enjoys spending time with family and appreciates outdoor sports and recreation.

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( SFBC).

For additional information:

Media Contact:
Brady Robb, SVP, Marketing Director
Sound Community Bank
1-800-458-5585 x202
[email protected]

