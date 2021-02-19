>
Werner Enterprises Named 2021 Military FriendlyÂ® Supplier Diversity Program

February 19, 2021 | About: WERN +0.42%

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises ( WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its recognition as a 2021 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program by VIQTORY Media.

The Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity list recognizes 92 companies that demonstrate their commitment to veterans and veteran-owned businesses in their supplier diversity programs. The annual list is compiled from company ratings assessed through the evaluation of both public sources about the organization and proprietary data gathered through the Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program survey.

“We are proud to employ veterans as well as partner with veteran-owned businesses in our supply chains because they understand the importance of on-time service, safety and teamwork,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Veterans continue to serve our nation by contributing to our economy and delivering America’s goods.”

The 2021 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Programs list in alphabetical order can be found here.

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
[email protected]

