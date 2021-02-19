>
Comerica Incorporated Names Juan Rodriguez Executive Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMA +3.81%

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2021

DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today announced that Juan Rodriguez has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer. Reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Operations Services Officer Megan Crespi, Rodriguez oversees Comerica's enterprise-wide information security policy, strategy, architecture, operations and capability enhancements of the bank. Rodriguez joined the bank on Feb. 16, 2021, and will be located at Comerica's technology headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Juan Rodriguez, Comerica Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

"Juan brings a broad range of extensive experience in the financial services industry focused on information security and strategic risk management," said Crespi. "His proven track record across several industries will provide valuable leadership to our enterprise technology team."

Rodriguez joins Comerica's enterprise technology team after serving as Chief Information Security Officer NatWest Markets over the past 10 years. He led the development of the Global Cyber Security strategy and for establishing, implementing, monitoring and enforcing information security standards and policies globally.

Prior to Rodriguez's time with NatWest Markets, he contributed to global operations in the health care, insurance and government industries. From 2007-09, he led enterprise-wide projects for T-Systems North America, Inc. For eight years, he served as information security officer for American Skandia, a Prudential Financial, Inc. company, after beginning his career at Tyco Health Care Group and Lockheed Martin IMS.

Rodriquez graduated with Master of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees in computer science from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. He has also received certifications in information systems security and risk and information control in addition to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 99 Operations Professional registration. Rodriquez is a member of International Information Systems Security Certifications Consortium, Inc., and Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-incorporated-names-juan-rodriguez-executive-vice-president--chief-information-security-officer-301231857.html

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated


