Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Conference Call

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SMP +0.44%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The dial-in number is 888-632-3389 (domestic) or 785-424-1674 (international). The playback number is 800-839-9725 (domestic) or 402-220-6093 (international). The conference ID # is 62175.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-earnings-conference-call-301231853.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


