WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Energy Income Partners ("EIP") advised the Board of Directors of the general partner of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) of its objections to and its intent to vote AGAINST the proposal to approve and adopt the Merger Agreement with TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). A copy of EIP's letter notifying the Board of its intent and detailing its objections are available on EIP's website, www.eipinvestments.com.

EIP is the largest non–affiliated unitholder of TCP, owning more than 10% of the units outstanding and has maintained a position in the company for nearly 15 years. EIP believes TRP's offer of 0.70 common shares of TRP for each unit of TCP is inadequate because the consideration currently offered significantly undervalues TCP's assets and existing organic growth opportunities.

About EIP:

Based in Westport, Connecticut, EIP is an asset manager founded in 2003 that focuses specifically on energy infrastructure. EIP's seven member investment team collectively has significant experience in the energy, pipeline, and utility industries. As of January 31, 2021, EIP has $3.9 billion of assets under management.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-income-partners-llc-notifies-tc-pipelines-lp-board-of-its-intent-to-vote-against-proposed-merger-with-tc-energy-corporation-301231898.html

SOURCE Energy Income Partners