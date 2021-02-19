Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Chairman, President & CEO Michael J Long Sold $10 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Arrow Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Long (insider trades) sold 97,249 shares of ARW on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $103.34 a share. The total sale was $10 million.

Arrow Electronics Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, software, and data center infrastructure hardware. The company primarily sells semiconductors, software, storage, and servers to electronic equipment manufacturers and resellers. Arrow Electronics Inc has a market cap of $7.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.350000 with a P/E ratio of 14.06 and P/S ratio of 0.28. Arrow Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrow Electronics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Michael J Long sold 97,249 shares of ARW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $103.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Supply Chain Officer Charles Kostalnick Ii sold 26,060 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $104.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Mary Catherine Morris sold 1,500 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $103.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

Chief Information Officer Vincent P Melvin sold 13,883 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $103.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of ARW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $104.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARW, click here