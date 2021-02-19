Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) EVP, Global Research and CSO David Altshuler Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, Global Research and CSO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Altshuler (insider trades) sold 7,825 shares of VRTX on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $211.83 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases in specialty markets. Its products include SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $53.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $207.020000 with a P/E ratio of 20.09 and P/S ratio of 8.79.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Paul M Silva sold 4,295 shares of VRTX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $211.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

EVP, Chief Patient Officer Amit Sachdev sold 9,264 shares of VRTX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $211.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

EVP, Chief Adm, Leg & BD Off Michael Parini sold 7,825 shares of VRTX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $211.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Stuart A Arbuckle sold 7,825 shares of VRTX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $211.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

