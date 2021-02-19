T-mobile Us Inc (TMUS) EVP, General Counsel & Sec. David A Miller Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of T-mobile Us Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Miller (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of TMUS on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $121.89 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

T-Mobile US Inc is a US-based wireless company which provides wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices and accessories. T-Mobile US Inc has a market cap of $149.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.100000 with a P/E ratio of 43.04 and P/S ratio of 2.05. T-Mobile US Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with T-Mobile US Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel & Sec. David A Miller sold 15,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $121.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

President, Technology Neville R Ray sold 80,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $121.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

