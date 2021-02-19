Corning Inc (GLW) Chairman and CEO Wendell P Weeks Sold $5.5 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Corning Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wendell P Weeks (insider trades) sold 146,629 shares of GLW on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $37.74 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. Corning Inc has a market cap of $29.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.060000 with a P/E ratio of 80.97 and P/S ratio of 2.67. The dividend yield of Corning Inc stocks is 2.33%. Corning Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Corning Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Wendell P Weeks sold 146,629 shares of GLW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $37.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP & Controller Edward A Schlesinger sold 3,610 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.

Exec. VP & Chief Tech. Officer David L Morse sold 150 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Exec. VP & Innovation Officer Martin J Curran sold 97,110 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

Senior VP & GM, Automotive Avery H Nelson Iii sold 16,155 shares of GLW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.54. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.

Exec. VP & Chief Tech. Officer David L Morse sold 100 shares of GLW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GLW, click here