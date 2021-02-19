>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Corning Inc (GLW) Chairman and CEO Wendell P Weeks Sold $5.5 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: GLW +1.33%

Chairman and CEO of Corning Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wendell P Weeks (insider trades) sold 146,629 shares of GLW on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $37.74 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. Corning Inc has a market cap of $29.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.060000 with a P/E ratio of 80.97 and P/S ratio of 2.67. The dividend yield of Corning Inc stocks is 2.33%. Corning Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Corning Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Wendell P Weeks sold 146,629 shares of GLW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $37.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP & Controller Edward A Schlesinger sold 3,610 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.
  • Exec. VP & Chief Tech. Officer David L Morse sold 150 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.
  • Exec. VP & Innovation Officer Martin J Curran sold 97,110 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.
  • Senior VP & GM, Automotive Avery H Nelson Iii sold 16,155 shares of GLW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.54. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.
  • Exec. VP & Chief Tech. Officer David L Morse sold 100 shares of GLW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GLW, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)