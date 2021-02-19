>
Articles 

Chewy Inc (CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sold $1.9 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: CHWY +3.32%

CFO of Chewy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mario Jesus Marte (insider trades) sold 17,134 shares of CHWY on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $110.21 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Chewy Inc has a market cap of $47.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.950000 with and P/S ratio of 7.13. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Chewy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of CHWY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $110.21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.
  • CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of CHWY stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of CHWY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $114.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of CHWY stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $107.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.
  • General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,424 shares of CHWY stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $102.36. The price of the stock has increased by 11.32% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of CHWY stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of CHWY stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $102.5. The price of the stock has increased by 11.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CHWY, click here

.

