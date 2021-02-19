Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sold $17.8 million of Shares

CEO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Bernshteyn (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of COUP on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $356.7 a share. The total sale was $17.8 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $26.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $369.640000 with and P/S ratio of 50.28. Coupa Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Coupa Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $356.7. The price of the stock has increased by 3.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of COUP stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $343.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COUP, click here