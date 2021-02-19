>
Articles 

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) Chairman of the Board and CEO Anthony J Allott Sold $2.6 million of Shares

February 19, 2021

Chairman of the Board and CEO of Silgan Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony J Allott (insider trades) sold 67,403 shares of SLGN on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $38.31 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Silgan Holdings Inc is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. Its products include steel and aluminum containers, metal, composite and plastic closures, custom designed plastic containers and others. Silgan Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.680000 with a P/E ratio of 13.95 and P/S ratio of 0.88. The dividend yield of Silgan Holdings Inc stocks is 1.24%. Silgan Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Silgan Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silgan Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board and CEO Anthony J Allott sold 67,403 shares of SLGN stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $38.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO Robert B Lewis sold 19,943 shares of SLGN stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $38.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SLGN, click here

.

Comments

